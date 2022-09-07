Man shot dead as he checked on break-in

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

NEW Providence police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead early yesterday.

The incident occurred sometime around 2.30am at Douglas Road, Gambier Village.

According to initial police reports, the deceased was at home when he was alerted that someone was attempting to break into the residence. The deceased reportedly went outside to check and was shot multiple times.

Yesterday, The Tribune spoke to some of the neighbours who described the victim as someone who stayed to himself and did not mix with others.

“He would go to work then home, he wouldn’t talk or mix with anyone,” one neighbour said.

Another neighbour noted the victim had moved into the area about two years ago and was just renting a place to stay.

When asked if the deceased was with anyone when the shooting occurred, a third neighbour said they believed the victim’s girlfriend was on the scene, but left shortly after the incident.

This comes after 29-year-old Olympian Shavez Hart was shot dead in Abaco on Saturday.

Yesterday would have been Hart’s 30th birthday.

Loved ones of Hart said the victim was trying to be a “peacemaker” in an argument that erupted amongst a group of men, but, unfortunately, lost his life in the process.

A suspect was later arrested and taken into police custody.

The nation’s murder count is around 91 for the year, according to this newspaper’s records.

Police are actively investigating yesterday’s incident and appealing to members of the public, especially the residents of Gambier, who may have information that can assist them with their investigations to contact them at 911/919, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS(8477).