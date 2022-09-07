Tributes paid to Mike Mosko

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE local real estate community is mourning the death of well known Grand Bahama resident and businessman Mike Mosko, who died in Greece on Monday. He was 72.

Mr Mosko was vacationing in his native Greece when he died. His wife, Mary, is also there. Bahamian diplomatic officials are assisting her in trying to get his body back to The Bahamas.

Mr Mosko was the owner of Mosko Realty Ltd, which has been in operation for almost 40 years in The Bahamas, with offices in Nassau and Grand Bahama.

He is well respected in the real estate industry because of his many years of experience, wealth of knowledge, and his desire to share that with fellow real estate agents and brokers.

He had been actively involved in the business of real estate and was a member and served on the national board of the Bahamas Real Estate Association (BREA) in New Providence, and executive member of the Grand Bahama Chapter of BREA.

Colleagues in Grand Bahama are shocked and saddened by the news.

“I was totally shocked because we would talk all the time,” said Donna Laing-Jones, of Keys Bahamas Realty Ltd in Freeport. “We travelled to conferences together in the United States; he always kept me updated on things that were going on in real estate.

“I was numb yesterday,” she said. “Every year he went back to Greece around August/September. He was looking forward to us being back on the BREA Board.

“I was totally shocked because all the time he was talking to you on WhatsApp, he never said he was in the hospital. We knew he was up and down, but not so ill to die.”

Kiara Jones, a real estate broker at Keys Bahamas, said: “He was an amazing person who had a lot to bring to the industry with his years of service. He set the tone for the younger agents and brokers coming under him of how the business was run and how it should be done. It is a big loss to the industry, but I have faith that Mosko Realty will continue.”

Catherine MacLeay, of HG Christie, said: “I am so sad, he was a very good man. He was involved in the community, and swimming with Bert Bell in the late 80s. He was such a great guy and a jokester,” she recalled.

Ms MacLeay said he had constantly supported Grand Bahama, despite how bad things were economically.

“He had tried to open Popeye’s Restaurant in Freeport years ago. He will be missed in Grand Bahama,” she said.

James Sarles, of HG Christie, said Mr Mosko “had the interest of BREA and the people (of Grand Bahama) at heart.”

Nikki Boeuf, president of BREA, was emotional when contacted and promised to issue a statement, however it was not received up to press time.

Mr Mosko was also known for his active involvement in politics, particularly as a national party officer and member of the Free National Movement.

He worked closely with the Central Grand Bahama Constituency Association (Lucaya constituency) for many years, with former MP and Cabinet minister Neko Grant, and current MP Iram Lewis.

MP Lewis said Mr Mosko will be missed for his unwavering support, not only to the FNM party, but also to the FNM Central Grand Bahama Constituency Association.

“He gave guidance and advice, and financial support, and his service through campaigning. He was at every meeting unless he was sick or out of the country.

“I grew close to him and his family,” Mr Lewis said. “I was on the phone with his wife, Mary, who is in Greece, and trying to get his body transported back home.”

Mr Lewis, who offered his assistance, said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate General in London are assisting his wife.

Neko Grant, former FNM MP, said Mr Mosko was a pleasant individual who supported and contributed to his five consecutive victories in the Lucaya and the Central Grand Bahama constituency.

Mr Grant said Mr Mosko was a man who loved his family, particularly, his wife, Mary, and two children, Andrew, and Deann.

“Mike was a decent human being,” he said. “I saw him almost every day even though I am not in politics anymore because we were neighbours - he will be missed by the residents of Sea Hawk Cay.”

In 1924, James Mosko was the first Mosko to arrive in Nassau from Greece where he established the Bahamian branch of the family.