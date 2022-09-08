Homeless man jailed over stolen goods

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A HOMELESS man was sentenced to four months in prison yesterday after admitting to possessing stolen goods he said he intended to sell for drugs.

Lernard Minnis, 37, stood before Magistrate Kendra Kelly on a charge of unlawful possession.

On September 5 on Manchester Street, Minnis was arrested after he was found with various stolen grocery items in a bag. These included meats, air sprays, a lantern, tools and a security system box.

In court, the accused pleaded guilty to the charge. Minnis then explained he doesn’t know where the items came from and that a friend gave them to him with the intention of selling them to buy cocaine.

The accused also said that he is homeless and sleeps at Potter’s Cay. He also admitted that he has had a coke habit since he was 19 years old. Minnis told the court that he takes responsibility for his actions and the prosecution revealed that he had no prior charges.

In view of this, Magistrate Kelly sentenced Minnis to serve four months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services, where he is to receive drug counselling.

Before being taken into custody, the magistrate told the accused that he still has time to change his life.

Minnis has within seven days to appeal the court’s sentencing.