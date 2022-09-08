‘Put shark victim family before tourism fall-out’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

A top hotelier yesterday said The Bahamas must prioritise “comforting the traumatised family” of Tuesday’s fatal shark attack and worry later about any negative impact to the tourism industry.

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, told Tribune Business that the “overriding” concern for the destination is the welfare of Caroline DiPlacido’s family after the US mother-of-three was killed by a bull shark while swimming at Green Cay just off the coast of mainland New Providence.

Noting that shark attacks, both in The Bahamas and worldwide, are rare, he described the incident as “a most unfortunate tragedy” and said the tourism industry was satisfied that everything possible is being done to address the needs of her relatives.

Mr Sands also indicated to this newspaper that talks between the Government and private sector over possible measures to prevent future shark attacks were “likely” to be held soon once the immediate aftermath of the tragedy is dealt with.

“I think the industry’s position is that, first of all, we want to extend our condolences to the family of the deceased,” he said. “First and foremost, we are satisfied that the relevant government authorities; the Government of The Bahamas, the US embassy and the tour company involved are doing their utmost to cater to and comfort the family at this time.

“I’m not in possession of many of the relevant facts other than to say it’s a most unfortunate tragedy that has occurred in the islands of The Bahamas. We do know shark attacks happen all over the world, including in The Bahamas, but are very rare. Nevertheless, they do occur.”

Mr Sands said any negative fall-out for the Bahamian tourism industry, which is still in the midst of its post-COVID recovery, is a secondary consideration. “That is not the issue at hand at this point in time,” he added. “I think the initiatives undertaken by a number of entities are the right thing to do, and that is to bring comfort to the family.

“The most important issue is how The Bahamas deals with such a tragedy and deals with comforting the family traumatised by this event. It would be extremely premature and irresponsible to comment further. I think the overriding consideration will be how The Bahamas deals with this and the level of empathy, comfort and support brought to the family.”

Asked if the private sector and government are likely to meet to draw up a more detailed response, Mr Sands replied: “I am not aware of anything at this point in time, but those are discussions that are likely to take place in the not too distant future.

“We are satisfied that the authorities will certainly look into this incident and learn from it to see a way forward. I think it would be a collaboration between the public and private sectors on this matter.”

Ms DiPlacido was a long-time employee at Gannon University in the US, having served as a marketing secretary and, most recently, project co-ordinator in community and government relations.

“Along with her efforts to further the mission of Erie-GAINS and Our West Bayfront, Caroline was a powerful presence of kindness and friendship to colleagues, students and the wider community and cherished many family ties to Gannon,” the university chaplain, Rev Michael Kesicki said in a statement. “The news is devastating, and she will be missed.

“We pray for Caroline as she crosses over to eternity. We pray for her husband, David, her children, David, Robert and Allison; her mother, Olivia; and her wider family.”

Yesterday, members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and the coroner visited the site where the attack was reported to have taken place.