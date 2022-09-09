ALWAYS THERE FOR US: Queen Elizabeth II dies age 96

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

AFTER 70 years on the throne, making her the longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at her summer residence in Scotland yesterday at the age of 96.

News of her death at Balmoral Castle came hours after Buckingham Palace announced that she was under medical supervision because of doctors’ concern for her health.

It prompted leaders both far and wide to express their well wishes and offer prayers for her recovery yesterday, including Governor-General Sir Cornelius A Smith, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis and leader of the official opposition, Michael Pintard.

However, shortly after 1pm yesterday, it was announced that the Queen had died, and the world descended into sadness. Her 73-year-old son, Charles, is now King.

Following news of her death, tributes paying homage to her full life began to pour in from around the world, including from the Commonwealth.

In a statement released yesterday, Sir Cornelius expressed deep sadness over Her Majesty’s death and appealed for all Bahamians to join in prayer for the repose of her soul.

Similar sentiments were also echoed by both Prime Minister Davis and FNM leader Mr Pintard.

“It is with deep regret and sadness that we learned of the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II,” Mr Davis said in a statement.

“On behalf of the government and people of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, we offer our sincere condolences to the members of the royal family. I have ordered that the national flag be lowered today to half-staff and to be lowered again when the official mourning period comes into effect.”

Former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis was also among those who offered condolences.

He said yesterday was not only a sad day for the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, but also for the world at large.

He further spoke of his deep admiration for the Queen following her visits to The Bahamas.

“I always admired Her Majesty’s deep engagement with the Commonwealth, working toward expanding the sense of unity among diverse cultures from around the world,” Dr Minnis added. “Her Majesty was loved by her people. Her loss caused an outpouring of grief from across the globe. I express heartfelt condolences to the family of Queen Elizabeth.”

Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne in 1952 after her father’s death.

During her reign, she witnessed and experienced numerous social and political changes that included the rebuilding of Britain post-war, their joining and exit of the European Union and most recently, the widespread changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukrainian war.

She endured through 15 British prime ministers throughout her tenure, from Winston Churchill to Liz Truss.

She also was recognised as the head of state for more than a dozen Commonwealth countries, including The Bahamas despite the country being an independent nation.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth along with members of the royal family paid several visits to The Bahamas over the years, particularly during their Caribbean tours of February 1966, and February 1975, and during the Silver Jubilee tour of October 1977.

The Queen further visited Nassau for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in October 1985.

The eight-day visit was said to be the Queen's longest visit to the country.

Highlights of Her Majesty’s trip included her travel to AUTEC (Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Centre) in Fresh Creek, Andros, which was her first visit to a Family Island.

Other features of her trip involved visits to the cultural sites like the Straw Market and the Nassau War Cemetery where she participated in a wreath laying ceremony.

During the 1985 visit, the Queen also participated in a walkabout from the Prince George Dock to HMY Britannia, a float parade and youth rally on Clifford Park that was attended by thousands of Bahamians.

In addition to this, the Queen opened one of the government’s housing subdivisions in Elizabeth Estates and also the extension of the library at the then College of The Bahamas.

Her fifth and last visit to The Bahamas was in March 1994 with her husband, Prince Philip, who is also now deceased, as a part of her Caribbean tour. He died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

The three-day trip was an event-filled one that saw the royal couple attending a special church service at Christ Church Cathedral, state dinner and state reception among other fun activities.

They were also treated to parades, cultural shows and local entertainment.

Most recently, her grandson, Prince William and his wife Kate visited The Bahamas in March during their tour of the Caribbean as a part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Their trip followed Prince Harry’s 2012 visit to the country for the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee and during his stay, he noted that "The Bahamas holds a very special place in Her Majesty's heart."

Here in The Bahamas, a memorial service in honour of the Queen is expected to be held in the coming days, according to Jack Thompson, the permanent secretary in the Office of the Governor General.

“You would recall that following the passing of the Duke of Edinburgh, there was a church service held at Christ Church Cathedral and so we are now putting the wheels in motion to organise a memorial service,” he said during a press conference at the Office of The Prime Minister yesterday.

He also revealed that there will be a period of mourning in the country and appealed for local radio stations “to play sombre music and be cognizant of the fact that we join the global community in acknowledging this time of mourning.”