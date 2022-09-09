Anglican churches to ring bells 96 times today

ALL Anglican church bells in The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos will ring 96 times today in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement from the Anglican Diocese, Reverend Laish Boyd offered condolences over the Queen’s death yesterday on behalf of the church.

“The Anglican family in the Diocese of The Bahamas and the Turks and Caicos Islands pauses to thank God for the life of Queen Elizabeth II who died on September 8, the feast of the nativity (birth) of the blessed Virgin Mary,” the statement said.

“We thank God for her long life of 96 years, and her reign of 70 years. She is an enduring symbol of reliability, dependability, stability, longevity, grace, wisdom, hospitality and graciousness.

“We offer condolences to her children, King Charles, Ann, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, their families, and to the entire royal family. We offer condolences to the leaders and people of the United Kingdom - and all of our fellow Commonwealth countries.”

The statement said as an “initial mark of respect” all Anglican churches in the Diocese have been asked to toll their church bells 96 times today at noon.

There will be other observances held in the future, the statement added.