Tourists have say after fatal shark attack

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the shark attack on Tuesday that left an American woman dead, some tourists have mixed feelings about whether the incident will affect their vacation plans.

Yesterday, The Tribune canvassed the streets of downtown to ask tourists if the shark attack made them hesitant or scared to do water activities.

Maxima Bajanova, of Slovakia, said although the shark incident is unfortunate, she still wants to cherish her time in The Bahamas and have the full experience.

Ms Bajanova said: “Well for me I definitely want to try (water activities) because this is my only chance to be here, but I will be more careful.”

Jordan and Jamie Harrell shared the same sentiments of Ms Bajanova. They said although the shark accident was a sad ordeal, it will not stop them from enjoying the boat tours and water activities.

The mother and daughter, who were cruise ship passengers, said they were shocked initially when hearing the news on board about the accident, but stressed they are just going to try to be careful and enjoy their vacation.

However, Anna, another cruise ship passenger, said the shark attack definitely made her more cautious to be in the open water.

She added: “We didn’t have plans to go snorkelling at all for the excursions. We were just swimming in the ocean and not going too far because we are nervous about that in general. But now I definitely wouldn’t go out and say, ‘oh yeah let’s go snorkelling.’”

The tourist added that incidents like the shark attack are alarming and can be frightening, especially for those whose families are trying to make sure they are okay.

Caroline DiPlacido of Lake Erie, Pennsylvania, died during a shark attack on Tuesday while snorkelling with family near Green Cay. The 58-year-old was brought to Montagu Beach after the attack, but was pronounced dead at the scene.

In 2019, an American woman, Jordan Lindsey, 21, died after she was savaged by sharks while swimming with her mother near Rose Island on June 26 of that year.

Despite these incidents, shark attacks are rare.