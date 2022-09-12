0

Mourners say farewell to Omar Davis Jr

As of Monday, September 12, 2022

GIA Whymns during the funeral of her son, Omar Davis Jr, at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday.

LOVED ones gathered to mourn Omar Davis Jr at a funeral held at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday.

Davis’ body was found in a garbage bag in the trunk of a Honda Fit that was parked in the Centreville area in August. A man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Davis, 21, recently graduated with a double degree from Central State University and a 4.0 cumulative GPA. He was due to start an internship with audit firm Deloitte in Atlanta.

