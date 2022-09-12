Mourners say farewell to Omar Davis Jr

LOVED ones gathered to mourn Omar Davis Jr at a funeral held at Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday.

Davis’ body was found in a garbage bag in the trunk of a Honda Fit that was parked in the Centreville area in August. A man has been charged in connection with his murder.

Davis, 21, recently graduated with a double degree from Central State University and a 4.0 cumulative GPA. He was due to start an internship with audit firm Deloitte in Atlanta.