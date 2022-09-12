Obie Wilchcombe: We must seek reparations

By LEANDRA ROLLE

SOCIAL Services Minister Obie Wilchcombe says he believes Caribbean countries should seek reparations, noting that many who contributed to Britain’s economic growth have still not been recognised to date.

“Yeah, we must,” Mr Wilchcombe said on Friday when asked his views on seeking reparations.

“When you think about it, many contributed and many were a part, were defending the Union Jack and they gave their lives and many have lived in the UK since and have been there and still have not been given the recognition they deserve, so, yes, the argument is reasonable, and the argument must be considered and I think that we have made progress.”

He also noted that the topic will probably be highlighted at the next CARICOM meeting.

“I think that it’s going to happen just a matter of time,” Mr Wilchcombe added.

“I think what you’re going to see is the next sessions of CARICOM (and) CARICOM will be held in The Bahamas next year as well, you’re going to see Commonwealth meetings and you’re going to see the focus because the voice is louder now today than it was before.”

Calls for reparations from Britain along with the monarch’s removal as head of state have reignited in some Caribbean countries in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death and her son, King Charles III’s, accession to the throne.

In his speech to leaders at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda in June, then Prince Charles acknowledged the crimes of slavery and its devastating legacy and expressed deep sorrow over it.

In view of King Charles’ recent comments, some believe that his accession to the throne creates an opportunity for Caribbean leaders to advance discussions on reparations.

When asked about his thoughts on the matter, Mr Wilchcombe said he agreed.

“Well, I agree,” he told reporters, “and you know it takes a big man and organisation to reflect and to be able to say that we were wrong and that’s an admittance that we were wrong and think about what the Queen did, when the Queen was able to travel to South Africa and to be able to bring pieces together,” he said

“The critical thing about life is not the mistakes you made, but how you’re able to rise up and amend and to be able to correct the mistakes you made because nobody’s perfect.

“Circumstances, I suppose at those times, led to certain things but it’s not accepted now and as the world has come to a particular level of knowledge and education and it’s not accepted by the generation of today so for the King to stand up for the Prince (William) when he was here and to speak to issues that have for long troubled many, I think that’s a major move and obviously supported by all of us, in the Caribbean and certainly the Commonwealth.”

The Bahamas has a National Reparations Committee that was formed in 2013 in accordance with the CARICOM reparations committee.

The body advocates for reparations from former colonial powers.

Back in March, the committee spoke out against Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to The Bahamas, taking issue over the fact that the trip was funded in part by Bahamian taxpayers.

“The BNRC asserts that we as Bahamians must have a clear understanding of what this trip truly means,” the body said. “We are not beholden to the British monarchy in any way and we do not owe them a debt of gratitude for anything - not for our culture, religion, or system of governance. Instead, the monarchy has looted and pillaged our land and our people for centuries, leaving us struggling with under-development, left to pick up the pieces.”

The committee is chaired by Dr Niambi Hall Campbell-Dean. She met with Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell in February to update him on its work.

Noting that reparations are important for the country, Mr Mitchell said he was looking forward to the committee’s work in the future.