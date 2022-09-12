Pintard criticises ‘arrogance’ after demolition of domes

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement Leader Michael Pintard was critical of Housing and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis yesterday in the wake of controversy surrounding her ministry’s decision to demolish domes in Abaco, claiming that her “arrogance is hurting the people” that she was called to serve.

In a video message sent to the media yesterday, Mr Pintard continued his criticisms of the demolition exercises on Abaco last week and questioned whether all relevant government agencies were notified in advance of the operation and were in support of it.

After Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder admitted to a local daily last week that the demolition exercises were the wrong course of action, Mr Pintard said it appeared that the Davis administration was not of one accord.

He then zeroed in on Mrs Coleby-Davis, raising concerns about her leadership.

“Mrs-Coleby Davis’ arrogance is hurting the people she (is) called to serve,” the FNM leader said. “Let’s look at her behaviour.

“In the case of the Pinecrest Subdivision, she starts building a subdivision before consulting residents as required by law, apparently before getting town planning and subdivision approval, before conducting an environmental impact assessment, before the topography and hydrology studies were presented.

“All of these items were the grounds of which she had cancelled the former administration’s housing project.”

The Marco City MP also raised concerns about a $20m loan her ministry signed in May with a mortgage firm for the development of a housing project.

“This inappropriate $20m dollar loan for the housing project in the Carmichael Road area raises serious questions,” he said.

“She and several Cabinet ministers struggled to explain their apparent violation of the Debt Management Act. Who knows the truth with respect to this project and how it is being funded. We know based on the budget that it was not budgeted for.”

Mr Pintard also highlighted concerns about internal operations in the Housing and Transport Ministry, saying he has received alleged reports about the suspension of several key workers at the agency.

“Again, the Ministry of Housing and Transport under her leadership is plagued with serious issues,” he claimed.

“Furthermore, we have been advised that several key staff members of the Ministry of Transport and Housing who worked closely with the minister have been suspended and under investigation for matters serious enough that they grab the prime minister’s attention and some of his time. Yet no official public statement of clarification has been issued on this matter by the multimillion-dollar PR machinery of the government.”

The FNM leader also pointed to allegations that she assaulted a police officer during a Carnival event earlier this year – something she has repeatedly denied doing.

He continued: “The minister has been accused by a police officer of bumping him with her vehicle despite his instructions for her to not go in the direction she desired.”

“The prime minister’s claim that there is no investigation into this matter has been proven false and unfortunately the minister of national security has also injured his reputation coming to her aid and defence while investigations are still continuing.

“Her bad judgement jeopardises the reputation of this administration.”