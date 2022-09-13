14-year-old stabbed in school fight

By JADE RUSSELL

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A 14-year-old boy is in hospital after he was stabbed during a fight with another student at Anatol Rodgers High School yesterday.

Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings spoke to reporters on the scene and said sometime around 1.30pm a fight occurred at the school during lunch break.

She said the incident involved junior high school students between the ages of 14 and 15 and took place at the rear of the campus on the junior side of the property.

“Which resulted in a 14-year-old male student being stabbed multiple times and the student was taken to hospital where presently he is in surgery,” CSP Skippings said.

She added that police were told that the suspect fled immediately over the school fence.

Police know the suspect’s identity.

“I make an appeal to the parents of the suspect to turn your child into the police so that we can resolve this matter swiftly,” she added. “I also take this time to encourage parents to be a little more vigilant. The school is doing what it is required to do in terms of bag searches and ensuring that the school property remains safe for students.

“I would wish to encourage parents before your child leaves home, before they exit your car for them to enter the school property, check their bags to see what it is that they’re taking to school. Carrying a knife, carrying a screwdriver, an icepick, are what we call offences.

“A student should not have them in their possession. While the school does what it is mandated to do, parents have a responsibility to ensure that their children are well trained and ready for learning or ready to be taught when they come to school.”

She said the school has “school resource officers” on the property and once they found out about the incident, they were able to de-escalate the situation before it went any further.

When asked if metal detectors should be implemented in schools following the incident, CSP Skippings said she did speak to the principal of the school and they will now put some other mechanisms in place.

The implementation of metal detectors has been an ongoing conversation to help protect students.

She said students will see a difference in the school safety and security protocols today to ensure that weapons are not placed on school property.

Police are actively investigating this latest incident.