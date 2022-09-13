Police hunt for gunmen after two shooting incidents

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are searching for the suspects behind two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Sunday, leaving two men in hospital.

In the first incident, reports indicate that a 28-year-old man was shot multiple times in his body around 12.20am.

Police said the victim was on the outside of a residence on Miami Street with others when they were approached by a man armed with a handgun.

“It is reported that the suspect fired gunshots in the area of the group resulting in the victim being shot multiple times,” police said.

The victim was taken to hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

The second incident reportedly occurred around 2.40am off Collins Avenue.

According to reports, the victim was driving past a local night club on Sixth Terrace when he heard gunshots and realised he had been shot in his upper body.

Police are also searching for two men believed to be responsible for attacking a 47-year-old man with a cutlass.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was at his residence on Wulff Road on Saturday when he got into an argument with a male he knew.

Police said: “It is reported that during the altercation, the suspect produced a cutlass and struck the victim to the head and hand. The suspect was reportedly joined by another male, who beat the victim about the body.”

The victim was taken to hospital by Emergency Medical Services, where he was treated and later discharged.

Both victims are listed in serious condition.

In other crime news, police are actively investigating an alleged rape incident that reportedly occurred around 2.15am on Sunday.

The suspect is said to be known to the victim.

Police are investigating and appealing to members of the public who may have information regarding this or any other incident to please contact them at 919/911, the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991/2 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS.