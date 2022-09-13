A time to party and let loose in a judgement-free environment

By JEFFARAH GIBSON

Tribune Features Writer

jgibson@tribunemedia.net

IF YOU’VE been running on empty in regards to your social life or have just not managed press pause on every-day, mundane life to party a little, then the seventh annual Girls Night Out may just be just the perfect event for you.

Willow Events and Buttons Formal Wear, organisers of the Bahamas Bridal Show, have teamed up to present an evening of fun, fashion and entertainment.

It all goes down this Saturday from 7.30pm to 10.30pm at the Margaritaville Beach Resort, The Pointe.

There will a fashion show featuring lingerie, formal and casual wear, champagne sampling, and

Other vendors represent day spas, jewellery, photography and make-up brands. Attendees will have a chance to win $5,000 in prizes and gift bags

Makeva Wallace, who has coordinated the bridal show for more than a decade, decided to launch Girls Night Out five years ago to establish a place where women can unwind and be free while having “grown folk” fun.

She said she was inspired to create the event after spending some time out of the country and feeling her social life had come to a standstill. She wanted to see her friends and engage in some time alone with the girls, however, there were but few venues and events of interest to attend at the time.

Makeva said it was also important to her that women can have fun in a totally safe space.

The initial event attracted less than 100 women, but over the years Girls Night Out has grown to see over 300 attending.

“We need an outlet where women can let loose without having to worry about someone hitting on them. I’ve watched this event grow from 80 women in year one to 330 women in 2019,” she told Tribune Woman.

“Women need an escape from reality. A place where they can play uncensored games, fall down trying to run across the stage, forget the lyrics to a song but still able to dance the night away even if they have no rhythm without fear of judgement.”

For all shopping needs, invited vendors include Dawn of Serenity Wellness Spa, Vixen’s Lair, Kersten’s Closet, Always by Allia, Tanya’s Kitchen & Catering, and Skyview Photo Booth.