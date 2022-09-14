$928,500 seed money for Junkanoo

By LETRE SWEETING

GOVERNMENT will be granting $928,500 in seed funding to Junkanoo groups for them to make a comeback on Bay Street after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representatives of more than 30 Junkanoo groups gathered at the Ministry of Youth Sports and Culture on University Boulevard yesterday where they signed contracts to receive seed funding from the government for this year’s Junkanoo parades on Bay Street.

About $30,000 will be going to seven A groups; $15,000 to 17 B groups, $1,500 to 21 D groups and $2,000 to 19 F or Fun category groups.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg said beginning yesterday, groups will start receiving the seed funding in preparation for the upcoming parades.

“Beginning today, the government of The Bahamas and my ministry will officially present groups with their seed funding, which include New Providence and the Family Islands, with a total budget of some $928,500,” he said.

“The ministry remains committed to the growth and development of Junkanoo. So we are here today to tell you, let’s get started in your preparation to ensure that the Bahamian people will, once again with the greatest show on earth, return to Bay Street,” Mr Bowleg said.

He said his ministry as well as other stakeholders, including the Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP), and the National Junkanoo Committee (NJC), will meet to ensure proper protocols are followed during the upcoming Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

“I know one thing, the Bahamian people are ready to see Junkanoo back on Bay Street and I know that Junkanoo is ready to get back on Bay Street. We as a government definitely want to ensure that we continue our protocols to ensure that Junkanoo will be on Bay Street come Boxing Day and New Year’s. So, the stakeholders will see some adjustments made to Junkanoo as it relates to what it was in the past, due to COVID,” said Mr Bowleg.

Dion Miller, chairman of Junkanoo Corporation New Providence (JCNP), said despite the difficulties within the Junkanoo community, he is excited to have the support of the government and other stakeholders.

“I know I just got a message from one of the group leaders and he started to tell Ellery (Junkanoo co-ordinator), ‘The money reach, but it ain’t on the bank account yet.’ But the JCNP is pleased to be here today to represent our member groups as we prepare to get back to Bay Street after a two and half year break due to COVID,” he said.

“It has been a difficult time for us as a Junkanoo community, we have lost many of our legends in almost every group we have been in touch with, we have not been spared. So this year will be in memorial of those legends that we’ve all lost. The JCNP is excited to get back to the road, we’re excited for the future and our prospects with our partnership with the government, we’re excited to work with the minister, the NJC and all persons who want to do good and right by us as Junkanooers. And so the time is now. To the Shell Saxon Superstars, we officially serve notice, it is time to defend your title, it is time to get back to Bay Street guys,” Mr Miller said.

D Michael “Bovis” Brennen, a representative for the Valley Boys, expressed his gratitude for the seed funding and the long-awaited return to Bay Street this year.

“We’d like to thank the Davis administration for putting, not just a vote of confidence, but a financial injection for all groups to participate in these parades,” he said.

This comes three years after category A-groups Music Makers and Prodigal Sons made the decision to scrap participation in the 2019 New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade saying seed funding from the government at the time was simply insufficient and forced their choice to sit out.

In March of this year, Mr Bowleg said the government anticipated an increase in the operational budget of the Junkanoo parades when they returned to Bay Street this year to pay for enhanced safety measures.

When asked at the time about a possible increase in seed funding to Junkanoo groups — some of whom had complained about reduced donations due to the COVID-19 economic slump — Mr Bowleg said he did not anticipate the government giving out more money in this regard.

The Boxing Day and New Year’s parades were put on hold in 2020 due to the pandemic.