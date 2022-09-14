Bishop claims ‘nasty attack’ as he says police searched church

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

BISHOP Silbert Mills has condemned what he calls a “nasty attack” levelled against him after police reportedly searched his church in Abaco.

The local religious leader went live on social media shortly after reports circulated that his church had been searched by authorities for Hurricane Dorian supplies owned by the Disaster Reconstruction Authority.

A government official confirmed the reports to this newspaper yesterday, saying some items were seized from Bishop Mill’s church by police last week.

However, the official could not offer any additional details.

Addressing the reports on Facebook yesterday, Bishop Mills expressed disappointment over what had taken place and the rumours being circulated to taint his name.

Taking viewers on a tour of his church, Bishop Mills showed different supplies he claimed he either bought or received from NGOs post-Dorian.

He also revealed that some housing items, particularly mattresses, were also placed in his church for storage for church members and for the DRA.

“Now upstairs where they went and took these beds,” he said. “I am going upstairs now where someone who had no permission to go went and they went through and through this place and taking pictures. In our storage, we had I think there’s about a dozen or so beds that we got permission from the DRA to have here from the (former) managing director to help when we had the All Hands and Hearts who had no place to stay and they needed a place to stay so we provided accommodations for All Hands and Hearts with the permission and we have all of the information, where some have been through looking, deep looking into our church and taking photographs and don’t have the story behind it.

“This is so very nasty and vicious of the devil,” he said.

Bishop Mills said the unexpected search came after Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander visited him on Friday, allegedly inquiring about some kitchen cabinets.

“The kitchen equipment was stored here by order of the DRA and we stored them here for them and in fact what we should do is charge them storage. Now as far as this is concerned, these stuff that’s left here were donated to us by Bahamas Striping (Group of Companies)and so for someone to come in this church,” he added.

“That addresses every situation. We gave the police a copy of the messages that were in my phone from 2020, authorising us to store the kitchen equipment.”

The Abaco resident said his reputation spoke for itself, insisting he was no thief and that his conscience was clear.

“I have no fear. If the government thinks or someone from the police thinks that there was something inappropriate, bring the cuffs and take me up there and I will answer every question and provide every detail,” he said. “It is clear that the equipment that was here was held in storage for the DRA.”

Bishop Mills is the owner of the Bahamas Christian Network, a broadcasting station in Abaco that provides news for the island.

He is also the head pastor of Friendship Tabernacle Church, having served in that role for some 18 years.

Commissioner Fernander did not respond to a request for comment up to press time.