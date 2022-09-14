Boy killed and two hurt in Grand Bahama collision

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A BOY is dead and two other people were injured following a two-car collision yesterday evening in Grand Bahama.

The child died at the hospital of serious injuries sustained in the traffic accident on East Sunrise Highway shortly after 6pm.

This is the second traffic fatality for the island this year, a senior police official reported.

Superintendent of Police Alphonso Pinder, of the Police Traffic Division, reported that the police control room received a report of an accident on East Sunrise Highway, just east of Churchill Drive.

“Officers from Traffic Department responded to that call and on arrival discovered that an accident had occurred at the location involving two vehicles - a red-coloured Nissan Cube and a charcoal-coloured Honda Accord,” he told The Tribune.

Supt Pinder said according to preliminary investigations the driver of the red Nissan Cube was travelling west along the highway when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the Honda, which was traveling east.

He said both drivers were not seriously injured, however, a male child passenger in the rear of the Nissan Cube sustained severe injuries about the body.

Supt Pinder said all the victims were transported to Rand Memorial Hospital.

“We later received a report that the child has succumbed to his injuries,” he said.

When The Tribune arrived at the scene after 7pm, portions of the highway near the accident were still cordoned while officers conducted their investigations.

Supt Pinder said police believe speed was a factor. There was also some inclement weather.

When asked if the child was wearing a seatbelt, he said police are not able to say at this time and are still conducting their investigations.

He urged motorists to obey the speed limit and other rules of the road.

“We are asking motorists to adhere to the speed limit on Grand Bahama. We know we are in Hurricane season and the roads are wet. And that coupled with speed is a dangerous combination.

“We should be driving more cautiously more than ever because of the weather condition. And so, we admonish you to adhere to the rules and regulations and speed limit of the streets,” he said.