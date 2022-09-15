Forecasters keeping close watch on weather system

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

LOCAL forecasters are keeping a close watch on an approaching weather system that developed into a tropical storm last night.

The tropical depression is reportedly moving at about 805 miles east of the Leeward Islands, and moving westward at under 14mph. Forecasters said that maximum sustained winds are presently about 35 miles per hour, but some intensification is expected.

Last night, the weather system developed into Tropical Storm Fiona. Forecast models are predicting that this system could pass over Hispaniola on Monday morning and lead to the weakening of the system.

Even if this happens, the system will be close to the southeast Bahamas. The system could bring about some heavy rainfall to the southeast Bahamas by Monday afternoon.

Hurricane season runs June 1 through November 30.