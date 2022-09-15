Students attend Grand Bahama college fair

By DENISE MAYCOCK

GRAND Bahama high school students met recruiters from 21 colleges and universities in the US and Canada during a college fair held in Freeport yesterday.

The Bridgette Francis Ingraham International College Planning Consulting Firm, in partnership with Drewber Solutions and Valencia College, hosted the event in Nassau and in Freeport at the Life Entertainment Centre.

According to Bridgette Francis- Ingraham the group expects to exceed the number of scholarships awarded last year.

“Every year without any media attention, I send at least 200 persons off. So, I expect this year at least 300 to 400 (people) will go off (to school),” she told The Tribune.

The fair, which was launched in New Providence on September 11, was a success and attracted a turnout of some 2,000 students. Three of the institutions participated by Zoom.

This is the first time that the BFICPCF has come to Grand Bahama.

Several new colleges have come on board this year, including Valencia College.

She noted that among them is the University of Delaware, the alma mater of US President Joseph Biden, and his wife, Dr Jill Biden.

Nathaniel Butler, of Drewber Solutions, said this year they wanted the fair to be more Family Island centric.

“Bridgett Francis Ingraham International has been doing scholarships for so many years inviting colleges down helping students in The Bahamas apply for admission to these schools, in addition to scholarships. We wanted to continue her legacy,” he said.

“The reality is that we have a shortage in a number of occupations in the country and we are just trying to do our part in ensuring that the opportunity of programmes is available, that persons are aware, and that there is funding to attend these schools as well.”

FIU recruiter Corey Knowles said there is a wide range of scholarships offered at FIU.

The two scholarships for high achieving students with a 4.0 GPA, with high SATs or ACTs, are the Presidential Scholarship that offers 100 percent tuition coverage, room and board etc, and the Ambassador Scholarship which offers 75 percent tuition coverage.

He also said there is a list on their website of scholarships available for students with 2.5 and 3.0 GPAs for international students.