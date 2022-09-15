Workshop for health plans

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A STAKEHOLDER validation workshop for The Bahamas National Public Health Surveillance System was held yesterday at SuperClubs Breezes.

Dr Calae Philippe, senior medical officer in the Ministry of Health, said the workshop is part of a larger project called the Green Climate Readiness proposal, which is funded under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Dr Philippe is project coordinator for climate change and health projects.

The Bahamas was awarded a grant in December of 2020 to develop a climate resilient health system.

“This public health surveillance workshop comes under objective two where we are taking the national public health surveillance system and piloting from a paper base to an electronic based system,” the doctor said.

“We are bringing together all agencies who collect data or are responsible for data that has to do with surveillance in the country.”

The country will be launching its first Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAPS) survey about climate change in health where officials and others will ask residents and citizens about their knowledge, their attitude, and what they do in regards to climate change.

The Anchor Group is one of seven consultants that the Green Climate Readiness proposal has funded to provide support for the country in developing a climate resilient health system.

Kevin Howell, the CEO, explained: “We are integral in supporting the full rollout of the needs assessment for the country - for heath, communicable diseases survey and system.

“We are working through a KAPS study preparation now, which is a knowledge attitude and practice survey, which will help us to understand the response of Bahamians and be able to develop as Dr Philippe mentioned, communication strategy to connect not just with everybody just in a full scale, but more so from a very targeted approach, especially our vulnerable population.”