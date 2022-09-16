Bahamasair targets four aircraft addition

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Bahamasair plans to expand its fleet by four aircraft come summer 2023, it was revealed yesterday, as a senior executive voiced concern about “inconsistent” runway approach lighting at Abaco’s main airport.

Prince Storr, the national flag carrier’s deputy managing director, told the Abaco Business Outlook that two planes will be added before year-end with the remaining 50 percent arriving next year as part of a strategy to replace its present turbo props with jets on “high demand” routes.

Revealing that Bahamasair has enjoyed 85-90 percent load factors on its Abaco routes during the summer, he nevertheless warned that services to the Leonard Thompson International Airport could be disrupted this coming winter - especially in the evening around dusk - unless there is “more consistent operation” of the runway approach lights.

“We’re in the process of expanding the fleet,” Mr Storr said of an airline which, over the past two completed fiscal years, is projected to have cost the Bahamian taxpayer more than $100m to keep operational. “We’re taking on an additional two aircraft before the end of the year, and looking at two more aircraft before summer next year if all goes to plan.

“It’s in line with our expansion, and Marsh Harbour will be one of those routes. We’re adding Raleigh out of the Carolinas into Freeport, and that will benefit Abaco because of the close proximity to the island. Expansion to Abaco is part of our plans.”

The cost of the four additional planes, whether they will be leased or fully owned, and how this will be financed was not disclosed by Mr Storr during the virtual conference. However, he added that Bahamasair’s strategy is to use the new jets to replace turbo props on its busier routes.

“The majority of the aircraft we’re bringing in will be of larger capacity,” Mr Storr explained. “These aircraft will be directed to markets where we have props. We feel that because of the demand we want to service them with jets.”

Yet while Abaco may be a key part of Bahamasair’s forward-looking strategy, the deputy managing director warned this could be impeded if the island’s main airport cannot keep the lights on. Pointing out that the national flag carrier serves the island with three daily flights via a combination of Nassau and West Palm Beach, he added that “unprecedented demand” meant it was not lowering this frequency to two flights as it normally does during the September/October period.

This normally coincides with the slowest part of the tourism season, but Mr Storr described the approach lights to Marsh Harbour’s airport as “one of the greatest challenges for us”. Describing the runway lights as “fine”, he explained: “The operation of the [runway] lights is not consistent.

“Things happen, planes break down, and you have to fly later in the evening. That presents a challenge for us in going to Abaco. We don’t wish to cancel flights and have significant delays for passengers and inconvenience. The main thing for us is consistent operation of the approach lights. Coming into winter that’s one significant issue for us if that continues to happen. We could use some help there.”

Besides aircraft acquisition, Mr Storr said Bahamasair has also embarked on a hiring spree. “Staffing has been an issue for us,” he added. “Unfortunately we’ve lost a considerable amount of staff through resignations or, unfortunately, persons dying. We were affected by the COVID situation, and lost a considerable amount of staff.

“We’re presently in a major hiring exercise. We’re restaffing the airline to align with what we consider to be the requirements in air travel, and want to maintain staff levels in line with travel. Abaco has been one of the jewels in our service. Abaco has always maintained a position in the top three destinations for Bahamasair, and now we want to be able to provide that service level to tourists and Bahamians alike coming into Abaco.”

Disclosing that Bahamasair has seen month-to-month revenue increases on its Abaco route, Mr Storr added: “Load factors have been 85-90 percent. As we all know in industry, when the percentages get that high there is room for additional equipment to capture that market. Abaco is one of the destinations helping us to realise 2019 numbers at a pre-pandemic level.”

Brandon Carpenter, American Airlines’ senior analyst for Caribbean planning, added that the carrier plans to add a second daily flight to Marsh Harbour from mid-December onwards to meet what it believes will be high demand for the peak winter season. And the carrier is “exploring opportunities” to maintain that extra frequency through to next summer.

“Summer load factors peaked out in the high 80 percents,” he added. “We know September and October is a tough period for us, but we’re really excited looking beyond for demand.”

Esmond Johnson, manager of Bahamian operations for Silver Airways, said of the airline’s Abaco performance: “We definitely saw an uptick. May, June and July actually exceeded expectations. Our local flights were at or above 85 percent, which included the Tuesday rotation and Saturday morning round trip. Summer went very well and we’re looking for that trend to continue into the winter season.”