Farmers market held to mark Caribbean Wellness Day

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE Ministry of Health and Wellness hosted its first farmers market last Friday to commemorate Caribbean Wellness Day.

Caribbean Wellness Day is observed on the second Saturday of September.

Dr Bridgette Rolle, executive director of the Ministry of Health and Wellness, said the initiative is meant to get community members involved with showcasing healthy goods.

“The goal of this event is to demonstrate to those who participate and attend, that we could grow our own food and we can grow organic and healthy foods, and healthy products all handmade and made here in The Bahamas,“ she said. “The initiative really is to get the community involved.”

The event was hosted on the grounds of the Ministry of Health and Wellness on Meeting Street.

Dr Rolle expressed the importance of the event for the Bain and Grants Town community most especially, as she said this community suffers from a “cluster of problems” with noncommunicable diseases.

She said: “Why not bring the market to these folks here or as close to them as possible. So, that’s really why I wanted to have the market here so that they could come and purchase things they might not ordinarily get, at least not quality-wise out of the local food stores.”

Local vendors for this event consisted of craftsmen, produce farmers, food vendors and gardeners.

Proprietor of Anji’s Delightful Teas, Angella Stuart-McKenzie was a vendor. The business offers all natural ice teas, with flavours such as fever grass and ginger, passion fruit and ginger, and starfruit and ginger.

When asked how she felt about being a part of this event, she said: “I think it’s very needed, because we all have health issues and all do need to cut back on all of the bad things we do.”

Another vendor, Patrice Bain of Transforming Spaces, expressed her gratitude to the ministry for allowing her to be a part of this initiative.

“I am happy. I am grateful for the opportunity to come out here with the Ministry of Health and Wellness. It’s a good thing that they are putting on today and I am happy to be a part of it,” she said.

Transforming Spaces has organised and beautified outdoor spaces and porches over the past eight years.