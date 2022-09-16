Man gets prison sentence for bail violation

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to a year in prison on Friday after admitting to violating the conditions of his Supreme Court bail on a murder charge.

Riclaude Tassy, 28, represented by attorney Ian Cargill, stood before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on seven counts of violating the conditions of his Supreme Court bail. The $20,000 bail was granted in 2019 in connection with Tassy’s charges of murder and attempted murder.

Between July 4 to August 21, the accused failed to adhere to his 8pm to 6am curfew at his residence on six separate occasions. Also on August 22, Tassy failed to keep his court ordered electronic monitoring device (EMD) charged.

In court Tassy pleaded guilty to all charges.

As part of his plea of mitigation Mr Cargill stated that his client had been of good behaviour up to this point while on bail for three years.

Mr Cargill after saying that his client did not intentionally breach curfew, further stated that Tassy’s EMD has been malfunctioning. He said on occasions when the device said the accused was not at home, police found him at his residence. The attorney also claims that his client had reported the issue to the monitoring company and that the device does not indicate charge level.

After citing his client’s three years without breaches, Mr Cargill asked for the court to be lenient in its sentencing.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans then ruled that Tassy serve a one year sentence at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services because she did not accept the defence’s explanation.

Tassy was informed by the magistrate that in addition to her taking into consideration his early plea of guilt he also has seven days within which to appeal her sentencing.