Prime Minister to attend State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

The Office of the Prime Minister has released a statement on the Prime Minister’s travel to the State Funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II and UNGA 77th Session:

“Prime Minister Philip Edward Davis KC, MP, has been invited to attend The State Funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in London,” the statement said.

“Prime Minister Davis will depart for London on September 16, 2022. Following the Prime Minister's travel to London, he will leave for New York, where he will attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly. Prime Minister Davis will return to The Bahamas on September 25th, 2022.

“Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper will serve as Acting Prime Minister while Prime Minister Davis is abroad. You are encouraged to follow The Office of The Prime Minister's social media platforms for regular updates during the Prime Minister's travel.”