GBTA tournament winners crowned

THE Grand Bahama Tennis Association (GBTA) hosted a juniors (under 14 and 16) tournament in Freeport, Grand Bahama this weekend.

The tournament was sanctioned by the Bahamas Lawn Tennis Association (BLTA).

The tournament was well-attended with participants from Abaco, Eleuthera, Nassau and the host island.

The tournament was sponsored by Flawless Construction and the tournament referees were Danny Rigby and Rodney Carey.

Despite the inclement weather conditions, organisers made a great effort and were able to complete the tournament.

• The winners emerging were:

Girls U14 - Tatyana Madu – Winner. Claudia Dr’gon - Runner-up

Boys U14 - William McCartney – Winner. Jack Boals - Runner-up.

Girls U16 - Jalisa Clarke – Winner. Saphirre Ferguson - Runner-up.

Boys U16 - William McCartney – Winner. Cohen Knowles - Runner-up.

Congratulations to the double crown winner in the Boys U14 and U16 William McCartney. We extend congratulations to the GBTA on another successful event and to all the winners, runners-up and players who participated in the tournament.