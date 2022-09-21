Man found dead with stab wounds

Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found sitting at the top of a stairwell with stab wounds to his body.
Police were alerted to the incident after 10am on Wednesday. It took place in the area of Boyd Road.
Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said police suspect the victim was involved in a struggle which led to him being stabbed.
More details in Thursday’s Tribune.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID