University signs agreement with union

THE signing of a new industrial agreement between the Public Managers Union and the University of The Bahamas yesterday was approved by both sides with the union calling it a “very good contract”.

The Public Managers Union (PMU), which represents some 54 managers of the University of the Bahamas (UB), met with UB executives yesterday morning to sign a new five-year industrial agreement for the 2018-2023 cycle.

After several disputes filed by PMU on behalf of the managers of the university two years ago, concerning the university’s financial practices, PMU President Cassandra Cartwright-Lewis said that this new agreement includes benefits that would address four major areas, including increased finances for development and training.

“The development and training the finances for that have increased; there’s a mentorship programme for middle managers now and it included a sabbatical for those persons requiring additional training and education. Then, the grievance process we’ve strengthened that, we’ve added a full process from end to end and we’ve agreed to have an increment administration, which means a review of the increments to make a determination as to what those increases would look like,” she said.

Mrs Cartwright-Lewis said that overall she was “pleased” with the industrial agreement, and called it a “very good contract”.

She added that future industrial agreements may end up being for three-year periods depending on future negotiations and discussions between the university and the union.

“The new direction for (other) contracts have been for a three-year span. Recognising that we would have already passed that period, we decided to continue with the five-year, with a view that immediately we will go into negotiations for the new contract. Moving forward a determination will be made between the university and the Public Managers Union as to moving forward,” Mrs Cartwright-Lewis said.

UB president Dr Erik Rolland also expressed his approval of the new industrial agreement promising that the university will fully uphold all details outlined in the contract.

“Today, we commit that the university recognises the importance of joint consultation and agrees to consult with the union on matters that affect the working conditions of managers. We will ensure that managers develop the skills necessary to lead others, and the security and employment of managers covered under this agreement will be upheld,” he said.

Dr Rolland added his gratitude for management at the university and the PMU.

“The university will continue to support our managers through learning, leadership, and service. As a result, this creates a diverse workforce, dedicated staff, and a harmonious workplace where people can thrive. We value our partnership with the Public Managers Union. And, through this partnership, we continue to build a mutual and beneficial relationship as we promote the best means of enhancing the dialogue between management and workers,” said Dr Rolland.

Allyson Maynard- Gibson, chair of the UB Board of Trustees, said Mrs Cartwright-Lewis and her team made it clear to the board that the PMU supports taking UB to the next level, which includes accreditation, as a strategy for purposeful development and transformational progress.

“Our shared vision involves continuous investment in people and all of us, together, constantly improving and fortifying our quality assurance mechanisms. This agreement provides for the heightening of productivity and performance; professional development; training; and, expanding (the) competencies of our middle managers.”

In February 2021, the Public Managers Union said in a press statement, that while it had made numerous concessions with a view to supporting the survival and challenges of UB, the institution had been conducting business in a manner that did not suggest the institution was in a financial crisis.

The union accused the university of taking advantage of a burdened society due to COVID-19 to create systems that contravened the Public Managers Union’s industrial agreement without considering the additional sacrifices that employees and executive leadership made to support the university in providing services during that critical time.

Just last month, PMU, which also represents management at the National Insurance Board, signed another five-year industrial agreement between the union and NIB, after two years of contention between both parties.

The union’s previous industrial agreement with UB had expired in 2018.