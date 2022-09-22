Bahamas among countries at risk of polio outbreak

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

THE PAN American Health Organization has warned that 12 countries in the region, including The Bahamas, are considered to be at high or very high risk of experiencing a polio outbreak.

According to PAHO, the dwindling vaccination rates, worsened by the COVID- 19 pandemic, have left many people in the region unprotected against the disease.

PAHO said the polio vaccination coverage is below 80 percent in nearly all of South America, which is the lowest it has been since 1994. PAHO also said polio has “now been detected among unvaccinated communities in New York”.

PAHO director Dr Carissa Etienne said the polio situation is considered to be a “serious” problem.

“I don’t have to stress that this is a serious problem, and one for which we have a clear solution: immunisation with a polio vaccine provides complete protection against polio infection,” she said.

PAHO provided an update on COVID-19 and monkeypox in the region during the virtual press briefing yesterday.

Dr Etienne said despite the decline in cases, there is no indication that COVID- 19 will go away soon.

“The risks are significant if we simply let the virus continue to spread freely. Active transmission can lead to new variants, and we should learn from the past and remain prepared to respond to new surges.

“Even if most COVID-19 cases are mild, this disease can have long-term consequences for patients and for our health systems. If we remain committed, we can keep COVID-19 under control.”

The PAHO director also urged countries of the region to step up their COVID-19 vaccination campaigns, particularly in the Caribbean.

PAHO representatives said monkeypox cases are rising in parts of the region.

In July, the PAHO director said monkeypox was declared a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization and the region is now home to the “highest burden of monkeypox cases worldwide”.

To date, five deaths have been reported in the region, due to the virus.

“Our region has registered five deaths due to this virus. These deaths remain extremely rare, but it is critical to remember that people with weakened immune systems are at risk of complications from monkeypox infection,” the director said.

Earlier this month, a PAHO official revealed batches of monkeypox vaccines are on the way for countries, including The Bahamas as part of their revolving fund.