$200,000 donation to help young take the next step

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

THE Ranfurly Homes for Children accepted a cheque for over $200,000 yesterday to complete a new four-unit transitional home for young adults.

The Ranfurly Homes’ STEP Programme, which provides young Bahamians, ages 18-21, with the tools, resources, and support they need to transition into independent living, received a $204,000 cheque yesterday morning toward completing the construction of four new one-bedroom units as well as other initiatives.

The Ranfurly Homes for Children accepted the cheque for $204,000 from the Private Trust, a leading independent trust company, based in Nassau. The donation will aid in the completion of two sets of four-unit transitional homes for teenagers who have aged out of The Ranfurly Homes care and protection programme.

The construction for the new units, just at the back of the Ranfurly Homes for Children facilities, are currently in progress, with the foundation and cement walls already constructed as a part of the programme’s second phase of groundbreaking.

Joey Ann Premock, president of the Ranfurly Homes board of directors, said that young adults from the facility can apply to be a resident of the transitional homes through the board of directors.

“They would need to complete an application form. Once approved by the board of directors of Ranfurly they would then sign a contract pledging to be on their best behaviour during their stay, agree to the monthly payments and utilities, and agree to take care of all furnishings, appliances, etc. They agree to a maximum stay of one year and/or give sufficient notice if leaving early. In addition, they also have to sign an additional house rules and requirements agreement,” she said.

Gowon Bowe, treasurer of the Ranfurly Homes for Children and Fidelity Bank CEO, said the homes which aren’t meant to be permanent, will help the children learn the importance of being responsible for their first home, including the bills and some other resources that come with it.

“The intent behind it is to have a structure that is secure for them, at a cost that is reasonable for them. So really, the better way of looking at this is as a controlled apartment village for young adolescents coming out of the home in order to prepare them for what they’re gonna have to do later on,” Mr Bowe said.

He added that while Ranfurly Homes is grateful for its donors, the road to completion of all phases of the STEP programme is one that requires ongoing funding.

Mr Bowe said that while the children do pay for rent and utilities, the Ranfurly Homes continues to support them and is responsible for the regular operations of the transitional homes.

Mervline Antenor, an 18-year-old resident of the phase one transitional home units that were constructed in the fall of 2019, said she appreciated the chance she was given to experience a “taste” of what adult life is like.

“I am a former resident of the Ranfurly Home and I am a current resident of the transitional home. I currently work. I work full-time at Pizza Lab in Baha Mar and I’m currently trying to enrol in school for UB, January coming. I went (into the transitional home) October 1, 2019. “It was my birthday. I felt safe, great at the time, knowing that I have an opportunity to live in the transitional home to feel what real adult life tastes like. It was actually great for me and it’s like a learning thing for me. (I’m) getting the hang of it.”

Construction for the first phase of the Ranfurly Home’s STEP Programme began in Spring 2019. Phase one was officially completed as the year ended, with the help and financial support of Bahamas Charitable Giving Foundation (BCGG), MacTaggert Third Fund and Zonta Club of New Providence and many others.

These sponsors, including The Giveback Girl led by Scieska Adderley, who stepped in to assist with the décor of the phase one units, also stepped in to assist in the development of the phase two units.

To learn more or lend support, contact the Ranfurly Homes at 242-393-3115, email mail@ranfurlyhome.org or visit their website at www.ranfurlyhome.org.