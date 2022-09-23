Adrian Gibson and co-accused plead not guilty

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

LONG Island MP Adrian Gibson pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of corruption while serving as executive chairman of the Water and Sewerage Corporation under a former administration.

The politician is accused of enriching himself by over $1.25m through a series of illicit cheques and wire transfers in connection with contracts awarded to Elite Maintenance and Baha Maintenance and Restoration by WSC.

Prosecutors allege that he gained the money through bribery and then laundered it through the purchase of properties and vehicles, including those used in Gibson’s Rental Company in Long Island.

He is further accused of failing to declare his interest in the WSC contracts awarded to the companies.

However, Gibson denied the allegations during his arraignment before Senior Justice Bernard Turner in the Supreme Court.

His co-accused - Elwood Donaldson Jr, WSC’s former general manager; Gibson’s cousin, Rashae Gibson; the MP’s former campaign manager Joan Knowles; Peaches Farquharson and Jerome Missick - also pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with the allegations.

Together, the group faced a combined 98 charges, ranging from conspiracy to commit bribery, bribery, fraud, receiving and money laundering.

Tanya Demeritte, who was also charged in connection with the case, has since taken a plea deal.

She is expected to testify for the prosecution as a part of that immunity deal.

Donaldson is represented by attorneys Donald Saunders and Ian Cargill, while Farquharson is represented by Raphael Moxey. Rashae Gibson has retained Bryan Dorsett.

Meanwhile, Gibson, Knowles and Missick are all being represented by Murrio Ducille, KC.

When asked about potential conflict of interest because of his representation of three of the accused, Ducille replied that there would be none.

Crown prosecutor Vernall Collie also said he did not anticipate that there would be a conflict.

Justice Turner is not expected to preside over the case.

He told the court that he planned to assign the case to Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson for trial; however, this was not well-received by Mr Ducille who said he would prefer another court.

As a result, the defendants and their attorneys will return to court September 26 for a hearing to be held on the matter and also the issue of bail conditions in chambers.