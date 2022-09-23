American man held over marijuana

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

AN AMERICAN citizen was arrested at the Bimini Airport this week after suspected marijuana was reportedly found in his luggage, a senior police official reported.

The discovery was made shortly after noon at the South Bimini Airport, reported Assistant Superintendent of the Police Stephen Rolle.

He said officers from the South Bimini Police Station were at the airport when they received information from security officers that a passenger onboard an international flight was in possession of dangerous drugs.

ASP Rolle said officers approached the adult male while at baggage claim and informed him of their suspicion. A search was conducted of the passenger’s luggage. Officers discovered two plastic containers with a quantity of suspected marijuana.

ASP Rolle said that an American male was arrested as a result and taken into police custody.

Investigations are continuing into the matter.