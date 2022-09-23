Contest seeks out talented artists

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

CELEBRATING 100 years of business in The Bahamas, HG Christie has partnered with CAB Gallery to highlight the country’s talent with the official launch of an art competition yesterday.

HBC president and managing broker John Christie said the competition’s theme, “This Island of Mine”, was chosen to be an “ode” to the islands of The Bahamas.

The art competition will feature submissions from participants aged 15 to 21.

CAB Gallery is excited about the partnership and the opportunity to allow local artists to show their talents.

“Local artists have a wealth of imaginative talent that deserves to be showcased on both the national and international stage,” said Natascha Vasquez, founder and curator at CAB Gallery.

“We are so excited to see the amazing submissions that come in as a result of this competition and we’re even more excited about the opportunity to exhibit that work as part of a new curated collection.”

Ms Vasquez believes this competition serves as an opportunity for up-and-coming artists to get recognition on a national scale.

Also in attendance at yesterday’s announcement was Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg.

He expressed his gratitude to HBC and CAB Art Studio for supporting and providing a platform for Bahamian artists.

“I for one, am pleased when collaborations like this result in the chance for young people to shine and be recognised for their work,” he said yesterday. “I know that you will put forward some exceptional work and I’m looking forward to seeing how each of you will showcase our beautiful country.”

Interested artists can submit their artwork by social media, in the hope of having the opportunity to present their artwork for an evening of celebration at CAB Gallery, which famously features and sells the work of both emerging and established local artists.

The deadline is November 18.