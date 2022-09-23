Junkanoo groups look ahead to parades' return

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Junkanoo groups are looking forward to the return of this year’s Boxing Day and New Year’s Day parades.

Earlier this month, the government granted $928,500 in seed funding to the groups for them to make a comeback on Bay Street.

This came three years after category A groups Music Makers and Prodigal Sons made the decision to scrap participation in the 2019 New Year’s Day Junkanoo parade, saying seed funding from the government at the time was simply insufficient and forced their decision to sit out.

On Friday, public relations director of the Saxons Superstars Kenvenique Campbell said the group is grateful for the sponsorship from the government, however, more funding is always needed.

“Junkanoo is an extremely expensive commodity that we take up in terms of our crafting,” she told The Tribune. “So, there's never enough money for Junkanoo, as it is the greatest show on earth and for that alone, we need more resources, whether it's civic organisations, or whether it's a government, there will always be a need for more funding.”

Ms Campbell added that additional funding would allow Junkanoo to “flourish” and “expand”.

When asked what the Saxon Superstars expectations are for the upcoming parades, she said the group is prepared to “dominate both parades”.

“This is the expectation. The expectation is that the world-famous Saxons Superstars are going to dominate both parades - that's music, that's choreographed dance.

“We are ready. We are the champions. You have to be real. When you come to Bay Street, y’all have to beat us.”

Ms Campbell said preparation for the upcoming parades is ongoing, as they returned to the shacks almost three months ago.

The Prodigal Sons, meanwhile are facing some challenges, but the group is taking the necessary steps to begin their preparations.

According to group leader Eric Knowles, they are actively making repairs to their facility.

“In the last couple of weeks, we've been in the process of repairing our facilities,” Mr Knowles said. “We had some roof leaks and stuff like that we are trying to get sorted out from the last hurricane.

“We are putting up the other portion of our building, which will give us another 40 plus feet of space. So, once we are able to secure that space, we will be able to kick into another gear of preparation in terms of costuming and stuff like that.”

Mr Knowles said the near $30,000 seed funding received from the government is a “good start”, however, much more money is required.

He underscored his hope that the group will do well in both parades.