Man denies unlawful sex charge

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
A 24-year-old man has denied having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor two years ago.
Eric Arthur pleaded not guilty to the charge during his arraignment before Senior Justice Bernard Turner Friday.
Police allege that he committed the act with a girl, aged 15 at the time, between June 1 and June 12 in 2020.
After pleading not guilty to the offence, Justice Turner adjourned the matter to September 29 before Justice Renae McKay for a trial date to be set.
The 24-year-old will remain on remand in the meantime.
