Man denies unlawful sex charge

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 24-year-old man has denied having unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor two years ago.

Eric Arthur pleaded not guilty to the charge during his arraignment before Senior Justice Bernard Turner Friday.

Police allege that he committed the act with a girl, aged 15 at the time, between June 1 and June 12 in 2020.

After pleading not guilty to the offence, Justice Turner adjourned the matter to September 29 before Justice Renae McKay for a trial date to be set.

The 24-year-old will remain on remand in the meantime.