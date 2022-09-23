No more COVID tests for unvaccinated travellers

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

GOVERNMENT has removed its COVID-19 testing requirement for unvaccinated people entering The Bahamas, the Ministry of Health and Wellness announced yesterday.

In a press statement, the ministry said the policy took effect on Tuesday and allows Bahamian residents and visitors, regardless of their vaccination status, to enter the country without having to take a COVID test.

“All other platforms that capture and report on COVID-19 testing and related data in the country will remain in place and the results will continue to be reported to the surveillance unit at the Ministry of Health and Wellness,” the statement added.

“The Ministry of Health and Wellness will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust protocols as necessary based on the latest scientific data.”

The ministry also reminded visitors and citizens to continue following preventative measures.

The announcement comes a day after the government revealed plans to relax the country’s mask mandate from October 1.

While mask wearing is not currently required in outdoor settings, it is still largely required indoors.

Once the new policy takes effect, mask wearing will not be required in most settings except for those accessing healthcare facilities, visiting senior care homes or in an indoor classroom setting.

The decision to further ease the remaining COVID- 19 restrictions comes as the nation continues to record low COVID-19 cases.

The Bahamas has recorded more than 37,000 cases of COVID-19 and 800 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. However, only 115 virus cases were said to be still active at last report.