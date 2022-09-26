0

8PM SKYGuard | Bahamas Dept of Meteorology Severe Weather eAlert

As of Monday, September 26, 2022

Strong line of thunderstorms could affect Grand Bahama, Bimini and Abaco Cays.

Real-time satellite long range projected track of Hurricane Ian – red and orange areas show thunderstorms.

Hurricane Ian

