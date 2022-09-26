Escaped man is back in custody

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A 25-YEAR-OLD man, who escaped from custody after he was sentenced to prison on Friday, was captured by authorities yesterday.

London Rahming led police on a two-day hunt after his escape from the Magistrate’s Court on Friday. His escape from police came after he was sentenced to 15 months behind bars for violating the conditions of his bail.

He was granted bail by the Supreme Court earlier this year after he was charged with several counts of attempted murder in connection with a drive-by shooting that was allegedly captured on video.

However, the 25-year-old breached the conditions of his release on September 21 when he deliberately removed an electronic monitoring device from his body.

He also admitted to damaging the device, valued at $842, during his hearing before Senior Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on Friday and was subsequently sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

Hours after Rahming was convicted, police released a wanted poster of him, saying he had escaped from lawful custody. He was described as having a dark brown complexion and being of medium build.

But on Sunday, police captured him in the Hampton Street area off Mount Royal Avenue shortly after 1pm.

Sources at the court were unable to say how Rahming had left the judicial complex.

When contacted about the matter yesterday, National Security Minister Wayne Munroe was also unable to say what exactly happened.

“I have not received a report on how he escaped custody. The only thing I have heard unofficially is that he ran out of court but whether he was already in custody or was to be put in custody, I have no information on that aspect,” Mr Munroe said.

This incident comes less than a month after a Jamaican man escaped from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Winston Walker was on remand at the correctional facility on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and attempted armed robbery when he left the prison. Walker was not able to evade authorities for long as he was captured a day after his escape.

This is not the first time that a prisoner escaped custody. In January 2019, then Minister of National Security Marvin Dames confirmed a prisoner had escaped BDCS. The man, whose identity was not released at the time, was quickly captured.

And in August 2018, an armed robbery convict was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to a thwarted escape plot.

Over a two-month period the man, Mario Taylor, 36, used steel from a bathroom to cut a hole in his cell’s ceiling. He was sentenced to three years for attempted escape and two years for causing damage to the prison.

In January 2006, a small group of prisoners carried out a deadly escape at Her Majesty’s Prison, as the facility was then known, that left one prison officer and an inmate dead.

Convicted murderer Forrester Bowe staged an escape from the maximum-security wing with convicted rapist Barry Parcoi, convicted murderer Neil Brown and convicted armed robber Corey Hepburn around 4am on January 17, 2006.

Brown was shot dead during attempts to recapture him.

Bowe and Parcoi were injured during the incident as well, but they were quickly captured by authorities.

Hepburn escaped and led police on a two-week hunt before he was recaptured in an apartment building in Coral Harbour.

The men were later found by the coroner in May 2006 to be jointly responsible for the killing of 13-year prison veteran Corporal Dion Bowles during their breakout.

Bowe was found dead in his cell in October 2014.