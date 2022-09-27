Arawak Homes subdivision named after Olympian Frank Rutherford

By LETRE SWEETING

lsweeting@tribunemedia.net

ARAWAK Homes yesterday honoured Bahamian three-time Olympian Frank Rutherford, announcing that a new subdivision has been named after him.

Mr Rutherford, a retired triple jumper, won the Bahamas’ first Olympic medal in track and field after he scored the bronze medal during the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona, Spain. The new subdivision, Frank Rutherford Close, located just off Prince Charles Drive, has some 21 lots of single family homes and multi-family duplexes.

Youth, Sports and Culture Minister Mario Bowleg was in attendance at the announcement yesterday at an Arawak Homes property off East Shirley Street.

He expressed his delight with the announcement.

“Mr Rutherford has paved the way for future generations of Bahamian athletes to represent their country in the international arena, by helping them to secure scholarships and opportunities abroad,” he said.

Mr Bowleg added that Mr Rutherford is one of several important Bahamians whose names now grace the entrance of Arawak Homes’ subdivisions.

“It is in this company’s (Arawak Homes) view that the accomplishments of the Bahamian athletes must continue to be celebrated and highlighted long after the athletes’ career. On behalf of the government, we say to Arawak Homes, with its holders, companies and partners, we thank you for your contribution not only to our country for your homes but also recognizing our (athletes),” Mr Bowleg said.

Arawak Homes chairman Sir Franklyn Wilson said, “What is the thinking? The thinking is that this time, some boy or some girl would ask their parents, their guardian, their auntie, their uncle, someone, ‘Why is this subdivision named, so and so?’ ‘Who was so and so?’”

Mr Wilson added that Arawak Homes is also in the process of creating written content for Bahamians to have physical and factual information on important public figures.

“We are in the process of preparing written material, which will be available in various halls, so that as generations go by people that (don’t) convey misinformation,” he said.

Mr Rutherford who joined the meeting virtually by Zoom, along with several friends and family members said he was “honoured and I’m overwhelmed.”

Mr Rutherford added, “We have to have relics of our own successes, so Bahamians can see the success of themselves to be proud of themselves to know that they are the best.

“And they should continue to feel proud about who we are, and build a serious sense of national pride. That’s what I’ve always been about. “

This year, Arawak Homes has honoured several influential Bahamians through the creation of subdivisions in their name.

In July, family and loved ones gathered at the opening of the Winston “Gus” Cooper Manor Subdivision, just off Faith Avenue, to remember the man best known as a visionary and leader of the Valley Boys Junkanoo group.