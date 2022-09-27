FNM voices alarm over unregulated communities

THE Free National Movement has urged government to act on the “out of control construction” of a number of unregulated communities throughout the country.

“Bahamians throughout the country, and in particular New Providence, Abaco, North Andros and Eleuthera, are raising the alarm that there are a significant number of unregulated developments or shanty towns springing up in their communities and expanding on a daily basis,” the party said in a statement.

“The concerns from many tax paying residents have fallen on the deaf ears of a number of Progressive Liberal Party MP’s, some of whom represent these various communities. What is even more disappointing and shocking is the deafening silence from the government of The Bahamas, most especially the Prime Minister and the Minister of Works in response to this matter.

“Not only are Bahamians concerned about the number of these developments that are popping up in their backyards but we are also worried that the Davis administration seems paralysed, unable and unprepared to address this very serious issue. Many are also concerned about the impact that these unregulated communities are having on their property value and the health concerns and real risk to the water tables and the overall environment,” the FNM said.

Last week, Works and Utilities Minister Alfred Sears advised people who are contemplating building on land that does not belong to them to cease and desist because “we will not tolerate it”.

He said officials have a team from building control and also town planning who have visited Abaco and prepared a report on unregulated communities there. According to the minister, officials will be announcing “shortly” the measures that they will be taking.

“With respect to persons who are squatting on land, we have put together two working groups, there is one dealing with Crown land in New Providence and the Minister of National Security is heading an intimate ministerial group. The Ministry of Works when we were in Abaco, I could not help to observe that on some of the land, there were what appeared to be irregular buildings,” he said.

“We’ve had a team from building control, and also town planning to go into Abaco and they have prepared a report for us.

“And we will be announcing shortly the measures that we will be taking because we cannot allow anybody to be on land that you don’t have a right to be on and building without town planning, without building control, and without inspection before the issuance of an occupancy certificate,” Mr Sears said.