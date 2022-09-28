A job well done in first year in office

EDITOR, The Tribune.

Many Bahamians seem to believe that I, Ortland H. Bodie Jr., am or maybe an unconstructed and unapologetic member and supporter of the iconic Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). I suspect that some of them may be correct. That, even if it were so, would never influence my financial or political acumen and judgment. I call a spade a spade and fear only The Lord Jesus Christ and in a good way.

It has now been one year since the Davis administration was ushered in with him as Prime Minister. Within the first year of his government, all Bahamians, except the dishonest and visually impaired, are able to see on the ground significant achievements. The country has reopened for business after the administration, generally, but through the hard and innovative health and medical conditions led by my good friend, the Hon. Michael Darville (PLP-Tall Pines), Minister of Health & Wellness along with his professional teams in the industry.

Covid still lingers, but we seem to have a grip on it where related numbers of deaths from the same have decreased tremendously and for that we thank God. The economy is roaring, again, after being as quiet as Kitty for more than two dreary and long years of the mercifully dismissed Minnis regime. Bahamians who really want to work or start or expand a business are able to do so, again. Yes, I concur that access to non consumer loans for business purposes is vexing and a severe retard to the continued growth of the economy.

Some good news, however, is now being offered by any number of domestic and internationally based fund raising entities who are registered and regulated by the relevant governmental ministries and commissions. Bahamians with a well prepared business plan and some measure of self generated capital, are now able to crowd fund and buy mutual funds and other financial assets.

Tourism is humming along nicely. It has been reported that most of the larger hotel properties here in New Providence and the bulk of Family Island resorts/lodges have been booked out straight into 2023 if The Lord continues to tarry. Sandals, God bless that corporate citizen extraordinare, also, has just announced a multi- million dollar proposed expansion right here in The Bahamas. Several other developments, driven by DFI, throughout this beautiful and wonderful nation of ours, are coming on stream.

Progressive legislation, and quite a few others which I do not support, are now being drafted and moved to Bill form for submission to the legislative process. The questions of citizenship will require mature and sober thought based on multiple principles be they scriptural; economic; cultural; constitutional or moral, must be determined by registered voters in a National Referendum. Both a change of a monarchy to a republic and questions of citizenship must be placed before the electorate. To do otherwise would decimate the trust that the people of The Bahamas has reposed in the Davis administration.

Yes, we are back, big time, as a nation. The honeymoon is not yet over but the heavy lifting is about to begin. The PM has now paid his respects to the late Queen he must now bring about the liberalization of Crown Land and the unshackeling of commonage land. In opposition, the now PM was the most vocal MP supporting both measures. Now that he is primus inter pares, Brave MUST do what is right. Some say expectations but I say why not?

We are back no Bahamians, even the most misguided ones, must be left behind or marginalized. Brave, our beloved and visionary PM is on a roll. If he plays his cards right, he could transform The Bahamas into an even more prominent position of the world stage. Never mind the braying of the rudderless FNM and its putative leader, the Davis administration would appear to be doing the right thing.

Both the marital rape bill and that for cannabis should be shelved for now. There are more pressing economical and societal issues that are debilitating the continued growth of The Bahamas. We are no longer, if we ever were, the fishing village envisioned by the late great and inscrutable Hon. Arthur A.D. Hanna, my beloved benefactor; friend and mentor.

Brother Hanna, may The Lord Jesus Christ, bless him also, was a true son of the soil. Midge, as he was fondly known, mentored and trained three Prime Ministers: the Rt. Hon. Hubert A. Ingraham, PC; the Rt. Hon. Perry Gladstone Christie and the now current Prime Minister, the Hon. Philip 'Brave' Davis, QC,MP. My own first political appointment was at the hands of Midge as a member of The Boy's Industrial School, now the Simpson Penn Centre.

All in all, we as a nation are back and the good times are about to roll all over The Bahamas. The days of doom and gloom are over. A new refurbished international airport will be constructed in West End, Grand Bahama to service that gem of an island while we await the ill-fated Grand Bahama International Airport to emerge from the ravages of Dorian and others before. West End is the easiest site and most viable and economically feasible to get up and running in the shortest space of time.

A National Health Care System is just around the corner. Multiple industrial and labour agreements have been signed off. Civil servants are getting what they feel reasonable and the Davis administration is trying to work with them without busting the national budget or debt. An embryonic National Youth Service is also just around the corner. A new private hospital, a subsidiary of the world respected and renowned Doctors Hospital is about to commission a huge facility over in Freeport.

Thank you, Prime Minister Davis and your stellar team on a job well done in your first year in office. There is much more work to be done and some of your cabinet appointees may need to be shuffled but, until then, in all things be the glory.

ORTLAND BODIE, JR.

Nassau,

September 20, 2022.