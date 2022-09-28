Man gets two years for shopbreaking and stealing

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Court Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A MAN was sentenced to two years in prison yesterday after admitting to shopbreaking and stealing over $4,000 worth of solar lights and a mechanic’s equipment.
Tamicko McKinney, 38, faced Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of stealing, shopbreaking and stealing from a shop.
Between August 25 and 26, McKinney broke into Uplift Auto on Wulff Road and stole several items belonging to Solomon James that had a total value of $4,060.
Then between September 4-12, once again on Wulff Rd, McKinney stole three solar lights belonging to Christopher Edwards valued at $540.
In court the accused pleaded guilty to all charges.
Magistrate Swain sentenced McKinney to two years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for each set of theft charges.
