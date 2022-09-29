Gaining an edge via staff upgrades

Training and development in the workplace presents a prime opportunity to expand the knowledge base of all employees. However, many employers find this expensive, and view it as staff missing out on work time while attending training sessions, which may delay the completion of projects.

Despite the potential drawbacks, staff training and development provides both the company and individual employees with benefits that make the cost and time a worthwhile investment.

Assessment

Employee development trainers need to be able to assess where workers stand in relation to their ability to complete their tasks correctly. This provides the trainer with a baseline from which to judge the employee’s future performance, and determines whether or not that worker is meeting the company’s expectations.

Skill Development

Employees who lack some of the skills necessary to complete their jobs require additional training, as their abilities should match the tasks for which they are hired.

Employee development trainers should be able to provide consistent and useful feedback so employees can see the areas in which they have improved, and those in which they are still weak. Feedback should be tactful and encouraging but professional rather than tearing down the employee. Deficiencies should be noted, but only in relation to the recognition of positive as well as negative performance.

Addressing Employee Weaknesses

Most employees possess weaknesses in their workplace skills, so development programmes bring all to a higher level. This helps eliminate any weak links within the company who rely heavily on others to complete basic work tasks.

Improved Employee Performance

Improved confidence may push workers to perform even better, and think of new ideas that help themselves and the company to excel. Against this backdrop, continuous training keeps employees on the cutting edge of industry developments. Employees who are competent, and on top of changing industry standards, help a company maintain its position as a leader and strong competitor .

Employees who feel both appreciated and challenged through training opportunities may feel more satisfied with their jobs. And, of the utmost importance, workplace training improves employee retention and growth. It indicates that the company is committed to providing them with the resources needed to ensure they are doing a good job.

Employees with access to training and development programmes have an advantage over their counterparts in other companies who are left to seek out training opportunities on their own. The investment in training makes the employees feel valued, and creates a supportive workplace.

Training and development programmes provide a host of benefits, as they boost employee performance and productivity, reduce turnover and improve the corporate culture. It gives employees a foundation for how their jobs, duties and tasks should be completed and, most importantly, what their managers are looking for. Until we meet again, fill your life with memories rather than regrets. Enjoy life and stay on top of your game.

• NB: Columnist welcomes feedback at deedee21bastian@gmail.com

ABOUT COLUMNIST: Deidre M. Bastian is a professionally-trained Graphic Designer/Brand Marketing Analyst, Author and Certified Life Coach