System 'more vigilant' in enforcing bail conditions

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe says there’s been increased police vigilance as more breaches of bail conditions are coming to light and offenders are facing the courts.

Last week, Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said police recently charged 38 men who were on bail for serious crimes and were being monitored for breaching their bail conditions.

He said many suspects on bail for serious crimes intentionally fail to charge their electronic monitoring devices so as to commit more crimes. He made the revelation during a press briefing at police headquarters.

“Within the week, we charged 38 young men who were being monitored and are on bail for serious crime - for murder, armed robbery, possession of unlicensed firearm - who had breached their bail application,” the commissioner said.

Mr Munroe spoke to The Tribune yesterday about the issue.

“The courts grant bail according to the rules that govern the court. The fact that you have more persons before the court for bail breaches is actually a result of more vigilance in policing compliance with the bail conditions.

“So, we are now paying greater attention to, are you signing in, are you in when you’re supposed to be, and monitoring the monitors a lot better.

“So you’re bound to catch more people breaching bail conditions, and the increased number of persons being caught are an indication that the system is being more vigilant to enforcing bail conditions,” Mr Munroe explained.

Additionally, Mr Munroe spoke to the climbing murder count, noting these murders are mostly either gang related or domestic related.

He continued: “The anti-gang unit has been more active; we have a firearms task force.

“We now have the ability to have saturation patrols because we have men and equipment to do it.

“But if people insist on being in gangs and insist on putting themselves in harm’s way, either by firing at the police or at each other, those will continue. And so far as domestic murders go, we have to learn to have better dispute resolution processes.”