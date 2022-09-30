Legal threat: PM tells FNM ‘bring it on’

By LETRE SWEETING
IN response to the Free National Movement’s threat of legal action against the government over its failure to follow the Public Procurement Act, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis has challenged the opposition to “bring it on”.
On Wednesday, FNM Leader Michael Pintard warned that the party intended to take legal action against the government to initiate a judicial review targeting its refusal to follow the Act.
Mr Pintard added that he had already spoken with two attorneys and got a quote for a retainer for one of them in relation to this matter.
He said the party planned to take the legal route after having tried “every avenue” to get the government to reveal this information.
Yesterday, Mr Davis addressed Mr Pintard’s threat while heading to a parliamentary luncheon at the Grand Ballroom of Atlantis’ Convention Centre for the 293rd anniversary of the establishment of the Parliament of The Bahamas.
Mr Davis said that just as the FNM will do what it must, so will his administration.
“Bring it on,” Mr Davis said. “They do what they have to do. We will be correcting the flaws of that bill and then when we do so we’ll be complying with that bill and make it more workable for our circumstance.”
Mr Davis said that the previous administration passed the Act for this administration, but not their own.
“They passed the Act in April of 2021 and they never brought it into force until September when they knew that they would not be in administration, because they knew it was an unworkable piece of legislation,” he said.
The Public Procurement Act was passed under the Minnis administration last year and requires the government to publish details of approved contracts and procurement activities within 60 days of the award of the contract.
Mr Pintard also said the FNM’s intended legal action will also seek to make public the settlements the government has reached with people who sued the state for various reasons.
Since assuming office last year, the Davis administration has not complied with the reporting requirements of the current Public Procurement Act, but instead called for the Act to be fully rewritten for transparency, ease of administration and the ability to be able to govern with immediate priority in instances that require it.
In May, Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis told reporters the government was hoping to amend the Public Procurement Act in the 2022/23 budget period with a view of making it “user friendly” to ensure better compliance and greater transparency.
On August 10, Mr Davis added that before the legislation was brought to Parliament, officials would want to publish the proposed changes and seek public feedback.
Last month, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the Davis administration planned to rewrite the Public Procurement Act as opposed to amending portions of it to allow for greater transparency and ease of administration.
At the time Mr Pinder told reporters the legislation in its current format had several “material issues” that restricted the government’s ability to govern effectively.
Comments
Sickened 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
The local judges will undoubtedly make a mockery of this in their final judgement and it will have to end up at the privy council in order to get any sensible judgment either way.
realityisnotPC 4 hours, 59 minutes ago
Shame to see any government brazenly and wantonly breaking the law...shows we are nothing but a third world banana republic...and then the "politicians" who behave in such a childish and disrespectful way expect to be respected by their citizens and by other world leaders. What an embarrassment. Still, the vulture lawyers will be happy to tell the FNM they can win, then bill them extortionate fees to keep enriching themselves no matter the final result in court.
TalRussell 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
Seems the Long Island's MP, wasn't the only 'redshirt' was spotted out and about town doing some Stop n' Shop, legal shopping.
Good lead in my nah---yes question to our Comrade Sheepruner12. (a). Yesterday a man's said by a shopper to be of same complexion and height who is a doppelgänger to his Long Island House-seated MP, was spotted cruising the isles Stop N' Shop, presumably out and about Bay Street. doing some last minute shopping for a replacement judge following the request that "MyLady" Justice Cheryl Grant-Thompson's, eject herself from trying the defendant MP's, mural of criminal charges? ... (b) How cool, if a local graffiti artist, might be so inclined to paint a wall mural in appreciation of the patience will surely tax the backbone Comrade "MyLady of Justice, as this case winds itself through the justice system as the presumption innocence is put through the 'scrub board's' ringer, then hung out dry before a colony's entire clothesline an 503,333 PopoulacesOfCommeners' .... Curious if anyone knows whether the much gifted local artist Homer Williams is still around?
Comrades, you just cannot make up this kinds spot tings out and about our Nassau Town ― Yes?
