Harbour Island firms owe govt $1.3m in tax

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter



TWO Harbour Island businesses raided last week collectively owe the government about $1.3m in taxes, financial secretary Simon Wilson said yesterday.

“With one of the businesses we (are) investigating, there is an estimated $1m in taxes (owed). The other business, our initial assessment is $300k in taxes,” he said.

“In the case of the two businesses, one business declared $1 in revenue last year and they are making close to a million dollars in revenue. The next business declared $10,000 in revenue and that’s closer to $2m.”

Department of Inland Revenue (DIR) officials conducted an island-wide sweep of companies in Harbour Island last suspected of not being properly licensed, failing to pay VAT and other due taxes, and under-declaring or under-reporting revenues to avoid the full business licence fee and other levies.

Conch & Coconut, which bills itself as a luxury concierge and experiential travel company, and Andre’s Rentals, a golf cart rentals company, were the two businesses raided last week.

Jason Williams, the spokesman for the DIR, said around 30 golf carts, three sea crafts and information from computers were seized from one of the businesses, likely Andre’s Rentals, while 102 cases of Conch & Coconut’s Pink Sands Spirits liquor, 21 bottles of Vodka, boats, cars, two Mercedes vehicles, and three golf carts were secured.

Last year, Mr Wilson revealed that the Revenue Enhancement Unit’s (REU) audits showed 50 per cent of registered companies under analysis were non-compliant with VAT laws.

“When you think of it from a statistical point of view, 50 per cent of persons audited were found to be non-compliant, which is a very, very high ratio,” he said.

“It is a cause for concern. When you think of that, one in every two businesses they’re going to for an audit have not filed or are charging VAT but not remitting the money to government, which shows a high level of non-compliance for that small sample size.

“If that cascades to the full population of VAT registrants, it shows the significance of the problem of non-compliance.”