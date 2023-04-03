INSIGHT: $4.5m to beautify Grand Bahama - so did it work?

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

WITH a budget of $4.5m, Grand Bahama Minister Ginger Moxey promised to make a difference on Grand Bahama and in the lives of many Bahamians through a new unit called Collab: Partnerships for Development.

In December 2021, the minister launched the first programme known as “Beautiful Grand Bahama”, the flagship COLLAB initiative, to transform lives, homes, and communities throughout the island.

The Tribune visited some of the project sites and initiatives that fall under the programme.

In West Grand Bahama, the ministry carried out extensive clean-up and beautification at several areas in Eight Mile Rock, namely the entrance to Eight Mile Rock, and along the verges to West End, as well as the coastline.

From our observations, the Eight Mile Rock entrance was cleared of overgrown vegetation and debris. Decorative concrete orbs were placed to enhance and beautify the space which welcomes visitors and locals to the largest settlement in the country.

At the Eight Mile Rock cemetery, it was reported that extensive renovations were carried out, including repairing and painting walls, paving pathways, installation of gates and solar lighting, and vegetation and debris removal.

The cemetery was in order and significant improvements were clearly visible, however, the left entrance gate appeared to have fallen off and was resting on the ground.

The Tribune also went to the Sunset Village Vendor Fish Fry at Eight Mile Rock where extensive clean-up and beautification had reportedly taken place.

The area was clean and debris-free. Many of the vendor booths need painting and repairs. Some of the roofs were shabby and needed felt replacement. The restored public bathroom block was locked and inaccessible.

According to Ms Moxey, the dilapidated Lewis Yard School received a much-needed clean-up.

She reported it is no longer an eye-sore and a habitat for vagrants and unsavory activities.

The Tribune also visited the school. We learned from passersby that massive bushes which inundated the school were removed.

The campus was a bit messy and debris was still present at the site.

Lots of old books were piled up outside and on an old desk chair in the corridor. A large pile of black garbage bags filled with refuse were also left on the school grounds.

The Mermaid Pond, which is located directly opposite the school, was restored and stood out beautifully.

It was visible from the road due to the removal of the massive overgrown bushes and brush that once concealed it. A gravel pathway was also installed around the pond.

Cemeteries in Pinder’s Point/Lewis Yard, and Hunters were cleaned and revitalised. Those sites were cleaned and in order as reported.

In Freeport, the Ministry for Grand Bahama completed the Downtown Farmer’s Market Enhancement.

The project involved the electrical installation to the 26 vendor booths for the provision of lighting/power metering systems, as well as roof repairs.

Work was also carried out at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex grounds, and preparatory work to the new facilities at the University of The Bahamas Northern Campus was completed.

COLLAB Transition Homes, another major project, brought relief to several displaced families in Freeport.

The ministry renovated nine dilapidated, government-owned structures as transitional homes for families that previously resided at the condemned Windsor on the Mall apartment complex.

The building has since been demolished.

Some 350 Bahamians received temporary short-term employment through the various projects and initiatives of Beautiful Grand Bahama, all of which are now completed.

Ms Moxey said feedback from participants highlighted the need for Beautiful Grand Bahama to continue as the short-term employment gave opportunities for people who had not been employed since Hurricane Dorian.

She promised to continue work on projects that impact the community.

Ms Moxey indicated that tourist attractions throughout the island are being revamped.

The Police Quarters at Peel Street is in the process of being rehabilitated to become a Police Cultural Village as a heritage tourism attraction.

In East Grand Bahama, the ministry carried out beautification in various settlements.

As part of the beautification, three Hurricane Dorian Memorial sites were established in Freetown, High Rock and McLean’s Town to commemorate the lives lost in those settlements during the storm in 2019.

The memorial markers bear the names of all the individuals confirmed to have died or remained missing following the storm.

Vehicles and debris that posed a serious hazard were removed from the waters of East End.

There has been massive clean-up and site restorations that has facilitated the return of heritage festivals – the Coconut Fest, and Conch Cracking Fest were held in Pelican Point and McLean’s Town, respectively, for the first time in three years.

It was reported that the upgrading to the memorial parks at Pelican Point and McLean’s Town, and the clean-up and minor repairs to the High Rock and McLean’s Town boating ramps have been completed.

The Grand Bahama economy still has a long way to go towards recovery.

In September 2021, Ms Moxey pledged to work diligently to bring immediate social relief to Grand Bahama, and reconstruction of the island.

In June 2022, the COLLAB unit received an allocation of $3.7m by the government, in addition to another $800,000 ($170,000) for sister city relationship development; $240,000 for marketing and promotion of Grand Bahama Island around the world; $210,000 for small business development; another $150,000 for Grant Funding Development; and $50,000 for the Grand Bahama Humane Society. This brings the total to $4.5m, representing 34 percent of the government’s overall budget.