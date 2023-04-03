Woman dies in West Bay Street car crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was killed in a traffic accident when her car hit a tree on West Bay Street on Saturday morning.

According to police, sometime around 1am the woman was driving her red 2019 Kia Rio east on West Bay Street, in the area of Poop Deck restaurant. It was in that area while attempting to overtake the male driver of a black 2014 Audi A6 that a collision occurred. This resulted in the woman losing control of her vehicle, causing it to crash into a tree on the left side of the street.

Although Emergency Medical Services managed to extract the woman from her car using the jaws of life, she died of her injuries on the scene. Her identity has yet to be released to the public .

The male driver received no injuries.

Police are also investigating a triple shooting that occurred on Friday that left three men in hospital.

Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 6.30pm, a group of men were standing outside of a home in the area of Finlayson Street when two men drove up in a silver coloured Nissan Cube, got out of the vehicle and produced firearms.

After firing multiple rounds at the three victims, the suspects fled in an unknown direction. The victims were taken to the Princess Margaret Hospital in a private vehicle, where they were reported to be in stable condition.

The police have asked anyone who has information to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3 or Crimestoppers on 328-TIPS (8477).