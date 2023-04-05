No bail granted on house-breaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Court Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was denied bail yesterday after being accused of illegally entering a home and damaging property.

Warrentesh Johnson, 27, stood before Assistant Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain on charges of unlawful entry and causing damage.

It is alleged that on the night of March 23 in New Providence he entered the residence of Jacobee Black and damaged a 60in Samsung TV valued at $1448.11.

Johnson pleaded not guilty and bail of $7,000 was granted. His trial begins on June 5.