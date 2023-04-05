Two arrested on high-powered gun find

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO people were arrested after police found an unlicensed high-powered firearm while executing a search warrant at a residence in the area of the Bel-Air Estates on Monday.

Shortly after 11pm, officers searching the property found the weapon. A 47-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male were arrested and taken into police custody.

• ABACO police have arrested a young man in connection with the discovery of a quantity of suspected marijuana.

According to reports, a male suspect of Murphy Town was taken into custody on Monday shortly after 11pm in the area of Bay and Churchill Streets.

The weight and value of the drugs allegedly found in his possession are unknown.

• Meanwhile, in Grand Bahama, police officers attached to the Drug Enforcement Unit, discovered a quantity of suspected marijuana at a residence in Freeport.

DEU officers executed a search warrant shortly after 4pm on Monday at a residence on Frobisher Drive, where they found 4.5 ounces of marijuana with an estimated value of $270.