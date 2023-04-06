ACP B K Bonamy Jr: Public will be treated with utmost respect

By DENISE MAYCOCK

ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police B K Bonamy Jr, the new officer in charge of the Grand Bahama and the northern Bahamas District, warns that disrespectful behaviour to the public by any officer will not be tolerated.

“To new officers, I am concerned about how we behave as young officers on and off duty, and that type of attitude and display will not be tolerated under my watch,” said the top police officer.

ACP Bonamy stressed that commanders will be held responsible for what happens in their districts.

The public, he said, will be treated with the utmost respect at all times.

“The Bahamian people need to be treated better; they are our eyes and ears and we cannot do anything without them. It is a partnership that we must adhere to and work closely.

“The commanders for these various divisions will be held accountable for the young officers’ action to members of the public. There is no need to shout or curse members of the public.

“You must understand … the need to be respectful to people. You will see a better approach from our young officers; all officers will be held accountable for their actions.”

“I want say to the public that we are your police and we are here to serve you. We will treat you with utmost respect at all times,” he said.

On Thursday at Police Headquarters, ACP Theophilus Cunningham ended his tenure and turned over command to Mr Bonamy.

He described his successor as a veteran officer who brings “tremendous value to the table.”

“He will definitely be an asset as the commanding officer in charge of GB, Abaco and Bimini,” said ACP Cunningham.

ACP Bonamy left Grand Bahama 19 years ago as an acting Inspector. He was pleased for the opportunity to be back serving as the officer in charge of the district.

Upon taking over the district, he expressed concern about the increase of crime in Abaco and Bimini, particularly the influx of drugs, and human trafficking and smuggling.

“The high volume of crime I have seen in Abaco - the traffic fatalities, I will ensure that we police these areas more efficiently and effectively,” he said.

Firearms and drugs in schools are also concerns that he plans to address.

“I am concerned about the schools - young kids who are coming up who are taking firearms in schools and eating marijuana cookies,” ACP Bonamy stressed.

“I have seen that and we will take a more focused approach; we will police these schools, not to put fear in them but just to bring awareness.”

ACP Bonamy will begin meeting with commanders, section heads, and rank and file officers starting next Tuesday.

He is also looking forward to meeting with the business community and church leaders in the GB district.

Mr Bonamy thanked Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander for the opportunity to serve.

Reflecting on his tenure, ACP Cunningham said the capture and arrest of a serial rapist on Grand Bahama was among some of their successes.

“In June 22 a serial rapist was moving through the district in GB. This created a serious alarm by members of the public and put a degree of pressure on the Police Force,” he recalled.

ACP Cunningham said in the latter part of June 2022, they captured two suspects who were charged and placed before the courts, and are now detained at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

He also said that the multi-government approach to community policing, and the assistance to persons with disabilities also made a difference in the lives of persons within the community.