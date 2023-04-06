Police urge caution over Easter holidays

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

WITH the Easter holidays upon us, police are urging members of the public to practice caution.

At a press conference held at the Police Headquarters on Friday, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings issued a warning to beach goers, suggesting that residents practice safe drinking.

“We want to encourage you if you're going swimming please do not do so while under the influence of alcohol. Please make sure that you're alcohol free if you're going swimming at the beach,” she said on Friday during the press conference.

“We also want you to ensure that you have some sort of floating devices for those persons who do not know how to swim. We also want to encourage persons, especially the younger ones, please do not jump into any unfamiliar waters, please do not push anyone into any unfamiliar waters, we want to have a safe Easter weekend.”

CSP Skippings suggested that those who intend to consume alcohol have a designated driver over the holiday weekend.

“For those persons who will be having different functions and you're going to be consuming alcohol again, please ensure that you travel with a designated driver,” she said.

“Arrange that ahead of time and make sure whoever is the designated driver, please ensure that you do not consume any alcohol. We don't want any traffic fatalities this weekend and the only way that is going to be possible is if you take the necessary precautions.”

With the Bahamas set to host the 50th edition of the CARIFTA Games over the weekend, CSP Skippings urged motorists to drive within the speed limit.

The highest speed limit within the country is 45mph.